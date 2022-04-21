MASwings to ramp up festive season flights to Limbang from Kuching, Miri

LAWAS (April 21): MASwings will increase its flights for the Kuching-Limbang and Miri-Limbang sectors following a rise in advance bookings for flights to the district for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

MASwings chief operating officer Capt Nasaruddin A Bakar said in a statement today for the Kuching-Limbang sector, there will be an additional six flights from April 29 until May 9.

As for the Miri-Limbang sector, he said there will be an additional 12 flights from April 28 to May 9.

At present, MASwings operates three flights weekly for the Kuching-Limbang sector, while there are four flights daily for the Miri-Limbang sector.

“With the ease of travel SOPs (standard operating procedures) within the state of Sarawak, especially after the nationwide endemic transition phase as April 1, 2022, MASwings has seen an influx of advance bookings made for flights into Limbang during the period from April 28, 2022 to May 9, 2022.

“The demand for more seats into Limbang is further attributed due to the non-full opening of Brunei border to other countries, including Malaysia, yet but limited to those with working permits,” he said.

He added it is exciting to mount additional services into Limbang, citing the surge projected due to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“These services will be operated on MASwings ATR72 500 aircraft and we are delighted to offer our coming ‘Lebaran Salebration’ from as low as RM147 only for an all-in-one way ticket inclusive of taxes and 20kg check-in baggage allowance during the period, while seats last.

“MASwings being an airline for the people in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan FT is constantly pursuing to provide good and safe connectivity for the local communities to meet their travel needs, especially during festivals and is immensely grateful for the continuous support received from its customers, the locals, as well as stakeholders alike,” he said.

Nasaruddin added light refreshments on board are also included in the festive promotion fare as part of MASwings’ continuous effort to offer the best Malaysian Hospitality apart from ensuring the comfort and safety of all passengers throughout the journey, especially during the current transition into endemic phase.

The planned additional flights are available via the MASwings or Malaysia Airlines websites, ticket offices, or appointed travel agents.

Customers may also call 1-300-883000 (toll free) or 03-78433000 (from overseas) for assistance.

All MASwings ticket offices operating in Sabah, Sarawak, and FT Labuan are open daily from 8am to 5pm.

For more travel information, go to www.maswings.com.my or www.malaysiaairlines.com.