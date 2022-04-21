MCMC: Cell, internet services in Lawas and Limbang fully restored

LAWAS (April 21): Cell phone and internet services here which have been disrupted since yesterday have been fully restored, said the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Miri.

MCMC Miri when contacted said the services of all major telcos here were fully restored at 3.30pm, after suffering from power cuts since yesterday evening.

“As per information from Sacofa, the site normalised after Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) power supply was restored at 3pm,” it said.

Most parts of Lawas town up to Trusan, and parts of Limbang town were having Internet and cell phone service disruptions since yesterday evening which affected thousands of users in the two districts.

MCMC Miri earlier today had explained that the issue was caused by a cable cut at a site in Bukit Tiong near here.