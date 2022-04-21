MCMC: Telco services disrupted by cut power cable at Bukit Tiong

LAWAS (April 21): Internet and cell phone service disruptions here since yesterday evening were due to a cable cut in Bukit Tiong near here, confirmed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

When contacted, the MCMC Miri office said based on information obtained from service providers, a Sesco cable around 300 metres from the Bukit Tiong site had been cut after it was hit by a fallen tree.

“It also affected the Sacofa fibre failure and telecommunications line in Lawas.

“Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is trying to rectify the power cable issue,” said MCMC.

The commission added that internet and cell phone services are expected to be restored by around 6pm today.