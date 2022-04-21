No limit on spectators for Sabah-Kedah match

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): There will be no limit on the number of spectators for the Super League match between Sabah FC and Kedah Darul Aman FC at the Likas Stadium here on Sunday.

However, those who wish to come to the stadium still have to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP), including practising physical distancing at all time when at the venue.

Sabah FC’s head of venue coordinator, Shamsuddin Mohd Shah, said the Club received the clearance through an official letter issued on Thursday by Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam.

Shamsuddin however revealed that only 1,000 physical match tickets will be available while the rest can be purchased online.

“For grandstand area, 400 physical match tickets will be available at RM39.14 each while 300 tickets priced at RM28.84 each will be available for the Old Fortress zone.

“The rest of the 300 physical match tickets are for the ‘PT’ and ‘Score Board’ zones … the price is RM18.60 per ticket.

“The physical match tickets will be available for purchase from 10am to 4pm daily at Sabah FC office (Industri E33 Likas) at Mile 2, Jalan Tuaran here.

“However, each person can only buy four physical match tickets and they must provide the names and contact numbers of the spectators in Excel format.

“As for the rest of the match tickets, it can be purchased online,” said Shamsuddin in a statement on Thursday.

Shamsuddin went on to say that the spectators can enter the stadium starting at 7.30pm while the match will kick off at 9.15pm.

“For further information, contact Sabah FC official (Stella) at 016-8503834,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin who is also a Supreme Council member, stressed that the Sabah Football Association (Safa) is serious when it comes to curbing the spread of Covid-19, hence the need to fully comply with the SOPs.

“Once again, we would like to remind the spectators to wear face mask at all time and they are allowed to bring food and drinks inside the stadium.

“However, they can’t bring in water bottles, umbrellas and helmets,” he said.

Shamsuddin said that the MFL has allowed children below the age of 12 to enter the stadium but they must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

“The spectators are advised to practise physical distancing and be seated at the provided space … they are not allowed to gather at a large group.

“We hope that the Sabah FC fans will continue to exercise self-discipline and abide by the SOPs,” Shamsuddin stressed.