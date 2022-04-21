Over 45 pct children in Sarawak double vaxxed against Covid-19

KUCHING (April 21): Over 45 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been administered two Covid-19 vaccine doses, the highest level under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

The Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website said, as of yesterday, 45.8 per cent of children in this age group in Sarawak had received at least two vaccine doses, which was well ahead of the national rate of 25.4 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded higher vaccination rates for PICKids than the national rate were Labuan (35.1 per cent), Klang Valley (33.2 per cent), Johor (31.5 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (30.4 per cent).

For adolescents aged 12-17, Sarawak’s 92.7 per cent of vaccination rate – having received at least two vaccine doses – was slightly above the national rate of 92.5 per cent.

Only Pahang, Kelantan, and Sabah had vaccination rates lower than the national rate for this age group at 86.6 per cent, 84.6 per cent, and 74.6 per cent respectively.

In Sarawak, 91 per cent of adults had been administered at least two vaccine doses, but this was below the national rate of 97.6 per cent.

Klang Valley registered the highest vaccination rate for adults at 118.2 per cent, while Sabah’s 77 per cent was the lowest.

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s 79.2 per cent of vaccination rate – having received at least two vaccine doses – was slightly below the national rate of 80.8 per cent.

Klang Valley topped this vaccination rate table with 96.8 per cent, while Kelantan’s 62.1 per cent placed it at the bottom.

As of yesterday, over 6.22 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, more than 2.41 million were first doses, followed by over 2.23 million second doses and more than 1.56 million boosters.

Yesterday, a total of 11,585 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout the state.

Of the total, 1,077 were first doses, followed by 10,280 second doses, and 228 booster shots.