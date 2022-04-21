Over 500,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): A total of 532,317 children aged between five and 11 years, or 15 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,435,586 children in the same group, or 40.4 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,879,410 individuals or 92.5 per cent of their population in the country have completed the vaccination, while 2,980,286 individuals or 95.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adult population, a total of 15,991,811 individuals or 68 per cent have received the booster dose, while 22,962,624 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose and 23,239,599 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 60,923 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 11,308 as first dose, second dose (44,100) and booster dose (5,515), bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,808,665.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 16 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported yesterday, with four cases reported in Penang, followed by three deaths each in Kedah and Perak, while Johor and Selangor with two cases each and one death each was reported in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama