Police deploy helicopter to track down remaining Rohingya detainees

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): The police have deployed an Air Operations Force (PGU) helicopter to track down the remaining Rohingya detainees who are still at large after escaping from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the Royal Malaysia Police aircraft was today sent to the search area which has been expanded from time to time depending on police intelligence.

“Currently, the police are collecting more information through discussions with the Contingent chiefs in Penang, Kedah and Perak,” he told Bernama today.

At the same time the search team members involving the Federal Reserve Force and the General Operations Force (PGA) may also be increased depending on current needs.

A total of 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the Immigration Detention Depot in Sungai Bakap, Penang at 4.30am yesterday.

To date, 111 of them have not been found. – Bernama