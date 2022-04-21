PRS announces consensus line-up with Salang as president, no election at TDC (Video)

KUCHING (April 21): Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Supreme Council has agreed on a consensus line-up, which would eliminate the need for an election at the party’s Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) this weekend, said Dato Janang Bungsu.

The PRS secretary-general said the consensus on the leadership line-up was reached after a “great deal of personal sacrifice on the part of presidential candidate Datuk John Sikie Tayai and incumbent acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum”.

“Datuk John Sikie has displayed admirable statesmanship by graciously offering to accept a lower position in the consensus line-up despite having received many nominations for party president.

“Datuk Joseph Salang, on his part, has agreed to be retained in the presidency of the party to preserve balance in the party,” Janang told a press conference at PRS headquarters here today.

Also present at the press conference were Salang, Sikie, and PRS information chief Datuk Wilfred Nissom.

Janang’s announcement came following PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan’s revelation last night that Salang would take over the helm of the party, succeeding the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who died of heart complications last year.

Snowdan had disclosed to Malay Mail that Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman and Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department, had decided not to challenge Salang, after previously submitting his nomination to contest for the president’s post.

Janang said the PRS leadership is conscious of the damaging effects on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if they do not manage conflict within the party.

He noted this was the reason party leaders agreed to the consensus line-up in the interest of PRS’ unity and solidarity.

“At stake is the public image of PRS as well as the image of Dayak political leadership, both of which can be adversely affected or damaged if we fail in managing crisis in the party,” he said.

In the news report, Snowdan also revealed that Sikie would remain as one of PRS’ four vice-presidents, while Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi will serve as the new deputy president.

Snowdan added he would be returned unopposed as the party’s Youth chief, after Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon decided to withdraw his candidacy, while Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie will also retain her post as the party’s Women’s chief.