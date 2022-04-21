Quota for M’sian Haj pilgrims set at 14,306 this year, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Only 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims are allowed to perform Haj this year, a mere 45 per cent of the normal quota of Malaysian pilgrims given by Saudi Arabia.

The matter was announced by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad through a live broadcast on national televisions and social media platforms today.

The official pre-Covid-19 quota of Haj pilgrims for Malaysia was 31,600.

“Saudi Arabia only allows one million pilgrims to perform Haj this year with foreign pilgrims getting a major chunk of 85 per cent of the total number compared to 75 per cent in 2019,” he said.

Among other requirements for the pilgrims to be allowed to perform the Haj are to be no older than 65, have no chronic illnesses, must have a Covid-19 vaccination certificate and have a negative result of the Covid-19 swab test within 72 hours before departure. – Bernama