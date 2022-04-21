Rh Sukin folk claim without water supply for nearly a month

BINTANGOR (April 21): Residents of Rumah Sukin, Sungai Labas near here have apparently been without treated water supply for around a month.

In revealing this, Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu called on the relevant authorities to immediately address the serious issue.

According to him, the authority concerned was aware of the problem.

“I was informed by the residents that they had informed Bintangor Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) of the problem, but no action had been taken so far,” he claimed.

“The authority should consider the problem seriously as water is a basic need in our daily life. I hope the authority concerned would find a holistic solution to the problem, which also frequently affects residents in other areas of Meradong District,” he said.

During his visit, Wong donated 20 boxes of drinking water to the residents of the 10-door longhouse.