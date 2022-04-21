Rotarians to climb Mt Kinabalu to raise funds to end polio

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): Members of Rotarians District 3310 are all set to conquer Mount Kinabalu peak as part of their End Polio Now fund-raising charity climb.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, on Thursday flagged off the team heading to Kinabalu Park for the Mount Kinabalu climb.

Thirty people, between the ages of 13 and 69, have signed up for the Friday climb.

Joniston had earlier commended Rotary District 3310 members for taking on such a noble polio awareness and fund-raising effort.

He also encouraged participants to share their climbing experiences in order to inspire more people to climb Mount Kinabalu and see all that Sabah has to offer.

“I hope that the (climbing) experience will spread to other Rotary chapters around the world through publicity and social media postings.

“At the same time, it will aid in the promotion of Sabah tourism on a global scale … The Mount Kinabalu peak has hosted numerous charity climbs and we are delighted that the Rotary has chosen it as its destination,” he said.

The Rotary District 3310 comprises of Brunei, Singapore, and parts of Malaysia (Johor, Malacca, Sarawak, Sarawak, and Labuan).

Present at the flagging-off event were District governor Dolly Yeap; Kota Kinabalu Rotary Club president Kevin Lim; Past president and End Polio Now-Mount Kinabalu Climb organising chairman Timothy Chan; and Past District Governor Datuk Zainie Abdul Aucasa, among others.

Polio is a viral disease that has plagued humanity for centuries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and health authorities throughout the world have made significant efforts to eradicate polio.

In Malaysia, or more precisely in Sabah, a small outbreak was recorded in Tuaran in 2019, which was fortunately contained by prompt vaccination.

The Rotary International has been a key advocacy partner of WHO, raising the importance of polio eradication with government heads throughout the world.