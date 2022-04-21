Three in Miri jailed one day, fined RM10,000 for drink driving

MIRI (April 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced three traffic offenders to one day in prison and fined them RM10,000 each for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Angela Paulina Chang Mei Mei, 45, from Jalan Brighton here; Dalton Ku Choon Hien, 26, from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; and Amba Asan, 60, from Kampung Opak, Bekenu near here all pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020).

The Section provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 and up to two years in jail besides having the driver’s licence suspended for not less than two years.

In the first case, Chang was charged with having a blood alcohol level of 97mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml, while driving along Jalan Brighton here around 1am on April 1.

The single mother appealed for a lighter sentence before the court as this was her first offence.

In the second case, Ku was charged with having a blood alcohol level of 60mg per 100ml, while driving along Jalan Miri-Airport here at 12.22am on Jan 31.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Ramli sentenced both Chang and Ku to one day in prison and fined them RM10,000 each in default three months’ jail.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted the case, while neither Chang nor Ku were represented by counsel.

In a separate courtroom, Amba was charged with having a blood alcohol level of 168mg per 100ml, while driving along Jalan Brighton here at 1.40am on April 1.

He was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 in default two months’ jail.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu, while Amba was unrepresented by counsel.