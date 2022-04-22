30 pct women in PRS Supreme Council proposed

SIBU (April 22): At least 30 per cent of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Supreme Council post be given to women is among items to be discussed during the Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) this weekend.

Its deputy secretary general Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol said this would mean that five out of 15 supreme council members would be women.

She said the proposal would be put forward and subject to approval of the delegates.

“Hopefully the delegates will approve it. The existing constitution does not specify anything on the composition of gender in the supreme council. This would be the first time and we feel it is timely too,” she said when met today.

Rita, who is also PRS women’s chief for Tamin, said about 50 per cent of PRS members were women who had put much effort into the party, especially those at the grassroots level.

She believed it was timely for the party to give women the recognition they deserved.

“There is a view that not many women would be able to fill such post. We have never been given that kind of allocation before. So how do you know there is no woman capable?

“There are many women who also want to contribute to the party and politics and I believe many women would come out to offer themselves,” she said.

During the last state election, she said she gathered many women to campaign in Tamin and also encouraged longhouses to have women’s bureaus.

She said women’s involvement is not just for politics but to encourage them to pursue financial independence and entrepreneurship.

Rita also said the delegates would table an amendment to the PRS constitution to create a new wing called ‘Pewaris PRS’ targeting young voters aged 18 to 28.

Meanwhile, about 350 delegates would be attending the conference at Kingwood Hotel here this weekend, including 76 from the women’s wing and 63 from the youth wing.