Almost 80 pct Sarawak’s population double vaxxed against Covid-19

KUCHING (April 22): Nearly 80 per cent of Sarawak’s total population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

Sarawak’s 79.5 per cent total population vaccination rate placed it seventh on the table compared to other states and territories.

This was slightly below the national rate of 80.9 per cent.

Other states which also saw lower vaccination rates than the national rate were Melaka (79.8 per cent), Perak (76.5 per cent), Kedah (73.4 per cent), Pahang (71.9 per cent), Terengganu (70.2 per cent), Sabah (63.7 per cent), and Kelantan (62.1 per cent).

Klang Valley topped the total population vaccination table at 96.9 per cent.

Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 43 per cent of children aged five to 11 having been fully vaccinated.

This achievement was well ahead of the national rate of just 24.6 per cent.

Labuan, Klang Valley, Johor, and Negeri Sembilan also recorded higher vaccination rates than the national rate for PICKids at 35.2 per cent, 32.7 per cent, 29.7 per cent, and 28.9 per cent respectively.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s 92.8 per cent vaccination rate was slightly above the national rate of 92.6 per cent.

Only three states saw lower vaccination rates than the national rate for this age group – Pahang (86.7 per cent), Kelantan (84.7 per cent), and Sabah (74.7 per cent).

Sarawak’s 91 per cent vaccination rate for adults was much lower than the national rate of 97.6 per cent.

Klang Valley had the highest vaccination rate for adults at 118.2 per cent, while Sabah’s 77 per cent was the lowest.

As of yesterday, more than 6.23 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.42 million were first doses, followed by more than 2.24 million second doses, and over 1.56 million booster doses.

Yesterday alone, a total of 9,470 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

From the total, 984 were first doses, followed by 8,146 second doses, and 340 booster doses.