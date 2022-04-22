Approve building devt plans within six months – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun wants all the relevant government agencies to ensure building development plans are approved within six months.

“It is incumbent for (government) agencies to ensure the development plans are approved in six months, and if they cannot do it within six months, they have to tell me why,” said Masidi.

He reminded that the longer the time taken to approve development plans, the more money it will cost for developers, resulting in more expensive houses.

Speaking at the launching ceremony for the Bay Suites Sustainable Homes at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Friday, Masidi also said that efforts are also being made to ensure strata titles are issued alongside the occupation certificates of housing units.

He lamented that the delay in the strata titles issuance was a perennial problem and the State Government would be making changes to the law to improve the efficiency in its issuance.

Reporters were later informed by Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Chua Soon Ping that they hoped the strata titles for the Bay Suites Sustainable Homes would be issued together with the occupation certificate once completed.

He added that studies were underway to get the strata titles issued together with the occupation certificate, with the Bay Suites Sustainable Homes being the first pilot project.

During the event, Masidi also commended that the sales of the Bay Suites Sustainable Homes have been encouraging with 60 percent of the units sold.

“This is a sign that buyers and the people on the whole are confident about the restoration of the economy, especially in real estate,” he said.

Masidi also spoke of affordable housing in Sabah and stated that the issue was challenging due to the high cost of land in Sabah.

“It is among the highest in Malaysia. This is a pressure for the developers, and because land prices are high, the cost of housing will be expensive.”

“I think the government must play its role to prepare suitable land at suitable places and conduct joint ventures with private developers to develop (affordable housing). But this is easier said than done because there are not many lands available in the city area.”

He also said that affordable housing was needed because there were low-income earners in urban areas in need of them.

“But the problem in huge cities is that land prices are expensive and not much government land is located in Kota Kinabalu. We need to find land in Papar and even in Tuaran, the price is high,” Masidi said.

He noted that government lands are located far from the city centre.

“It is hoped that when the Pan Borneo Road network and new roads are constructed, we can construct houses outside the city where workers could live and come to work easily because of efficient road transport,” he said.