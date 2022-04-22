Court allows consolidating trial for 11 charges against preacher Ebit Lew

TENOM (April 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today allowed an application to consolidate the trial for all 11 charges against well-known preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew for allegedly intending to insult the modesty of a woman via cellphone last year.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani granted the application by the prosecution for the charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code against Ebit, 37, to be jointly tried.

She also fixed Aug 1-8 for the trial.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The charges state among others that Ebit allegedly intended to insult the modesty of the 41-year-old victim by sending obscene words to a phone number via WhatsApp so that the contents could be seen by the woman between March and June 2021.

The prosecution had applied for all the charges to be tried together on the grounds, among others, that the evidence and witnesses in all 11 charges are closely interlinked.

In reply, counsel Ram Singh, who represented Ebit Lew, raised no objection to the application as long as it only involved one complainant.

State prosecution director Muhammad Ilmami Ahmad and deputy public prosecutor Azreen Yas Mohammad Ramli acted for the prosecution.

Ebit is also represented by counsels Kamaruddin Mohmad Chinki and Timothy Daut.