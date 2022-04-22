Covid-19: Sarawak logs 142 new cases, one death

LAWAS (April 22): Sarawak today recorded a slight drop in new Covid-19 cases with 142 infections compared to 151 yesterday, along with one death.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update, the death was of a 90-year-old woman who died at the Sarawak General Hospital on April 21, who had hypertension, diabetes and a heart disease.

SDMC added that out of the 142 new cases, 49 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 91 in Category 2 (mild symptom), and two in Category 5 (require ventilator support).

As for the breakdown according to districts, Kuching remained on top with 34 new cases today followed by Miri (22) and Bintulu (20).

Sibu recorded 17 new cases, Serian (8), Samarahan (8), Asajaya (7), Limbang (4), Mukah (3), Simunjan (3), Daro (3), Sri Aman (2), Pusa (2) and Betong (2).

Bau, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Dalat, Tebedu, Kanowit and Lawas each recorded one new case today.

The committee revealed that the state police have issued seven compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.