Donggongon tamus is unsafe

PENAMPANG (April 22): The damaged wooden structure at Donggongon tamu is making one of the oldest open markets in Sabah unsafe.

Former Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi visited the tamu ground after been informed by the hawkers that its wooden structure is seriously damaged through leaking and termites.

He learned that the problems have been referred to the authority and few inspection visits by government officers but until today there is no affirmative action been taken.

“During my visit I saw many structural damages including the roofing. There were about eight stalls that were cordoned off because of a structural damage above them. This has deprived at least eight hawkers from doing their business,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The Donggongon tamu was declared opened by Chief Minister Datuk Joseph Pairin Kitingan on 16th May 1993.

“It was an eye opener for me,” Bosi said. “If one is to visit the tamu, one will not notice the numerous damages on the structure of the building. I was shocked after being shown the extent of the damage to the wooden structure and roofing. The whole building can come down anytime and an unwanted tragedy or disaster is waiting to happen.”

He urged the authority to view this revelation as urgent as it is a matter of life and death.

Bosi who is also secretary general of Sabah Natural Justice 4 Sabahans, revealed that former Penampang District Officer Robert Stidi Robert Stidi also made an announcement during a Christmas gathering organised by the Donggongon Tamu Traders Association in December 2018 and was reported in the local media that minor repairs can be tabled and approved by the Finance Committee of the Penampang District Council.

In January 2018, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak made a RM8.5 million allocation to upgrade the Donggongon tamu (market). According to Stidi, he was informed by the State Development Office that all projects (under the PM office) that have yet to start will be suspended. This came about after the Barisan Nasional government was toppled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in May 2018.

Bosi said he was equally excited when the allocation of RM8.5 million was made for the upgrade of Donggongon tamu by the Prime Minister.

“I remembered well that Senator John Ambrose took lots of credit from this announcement. I also remember suggesting to John that the money would go well if they can be distributed to the farmers (in Penampang) to expand their agricultural activity. I was of the opinion that the RM8.5 million was too excessive for just an upgrade of the tamu.

Bosi urged the authority to quickly repair all the damages and make the tamu a safe place to do business.

“I also appeal to the authority to change the wooden roofs with spandek zinc. Most of the wooden roofs are rotting away leading to massive leakage. There are hawkers who are resorting to placing flysheets to mitigate the leaks,” he said.