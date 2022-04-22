Dr Sim: MBKS campaign stops 1.2 mln plastic straws entering landfills, water

KUCHING (Apr 22): The Kuching City South Council’s (MBKS) no plastic straws campaign has prevented 1,273,820 plastic straws from entering Kuching’s landfills and water, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier commended MBKS on its successful campaign at coffeeshops and restaurants under its jurisdiction.

He pointed out MBKS is the first council in Sarawak to set a no plastic straw regulation by July this year.

“I was told that MBKS started the no plastic straw initiative years ago before the Movement Control Order by working together with Naked Wonders to offer alternative straws but they also tried to educate the people on environmental issues.

“I also wish to compliment MBKS for successfully utilising the highspeed composting method at markets where the leftover organic wastes are turned into fertiliser,” Dr Sim said when launching ‘Earth Day: Invest in Our Future’ at MBKS’ lobby today.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also praised MBKS’ Takakura home composting method for household organic waste and buy back recycling campaign to encourage residents to exchange recyclable items for daily household goods.

“This is very important because since 2002, more than 500 tonnes of recyclable items had been recycled and such methods have been proven successful and it would not take too long,” said Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman.

He also stressed on the importance of educating the people on the disposal and recycling of solid waste and water waste.

“In Sarawak and most developed countries, waste management, solid waste from house, commercial, and industry poses great challenges to us. There are many things that we need to do and we need to educate people about sorting out the different wastes,” said Dr Sim.

“We need to tell our residents this is their city and we have to do it together from the heart. We are here to take care of Earth so that Earth take care of us.”