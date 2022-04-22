Four Pan Borneo packages will solve damaged road issue

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): The implementation of four East Zone Pan Borneo Highway packages for the Kinabatangan-Telupid route will resolve the issue of damaged road which has angered road users.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the four packages will resolve the problem, especially from Mile 32 Sandakan to Sapi Nangoh junction and to Telupid.

The Works Minister said the project is expected to be completed within two years and during this time his ministry will continue to ask the concessionaires involved in the road repair work to repair any serious damage that affects the safety of users.

He said the government does not plan to rebuild the road along the same Pan Borneo east zone route as it would be a waste of funds.

According to Bung Moktar further, that part of the road was constructed decades ago and one of the reasons why the damage occurred is that the road cannot accommodate heavy vehicles such as lorries carrying oil palm fruits.

“For the short term, what our ministry is doing is asking the concessionaires involved in operating the roads in this area to continue to monitor and repair the damage so as not to cause difficulties to users,” he said after attending an iftar ceremony with the staff of the Works Ministry on Monday.

Also present were Assistant Works Ministers Datuk Limus Jury and Datuk Robert Tawik, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datuk Mohd Jasmin Juplin, Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Ali Ahmad Hamid and senior ministry officers.

Bung Moktar pointed out that it is the responsibility of the concessionaire appointed by the government to monitor, improve and repair the roads to ensure the safety of motorists.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar regrets the irresponsible attitude of netizens who posted about the damaged road, criticizied state leaders, PWD and the state government without first finding out what is the actual reason.

“It must be remembered that not all roads in Sabah are under the control of the PWD and there are agricultural roads, local authority roads, farm roads which are not the responsibility of the department,” he said.

However, if the road is the responsibility of the PWD immediate action will be taken after a report is received, he said.

In the same development, Bung who is also the Lamag assemblyman asked the District Offices through the District Action Council to submit a list of roads that need repair or maintenance to the ministry in their respective areas, so that action can be taken.

According to him, the Ministry of Works will apply for funding and inform those responsible for roads which are not under its purview in order to speed up the repair or maintenance.

The Iftar program feted 40 children from Amal Kasih Kingfisher Orphanage and Anak Kesayangan Sembulan Orphanage. Bung Moktar later presented a personal donation to the two orphanages as well as to the residents of the welfare homes.