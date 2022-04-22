Ismail Sabri and Japanese PM Kishida talk on regional, international issues

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio held a 20-minute Japan-Malaysia Summit telephone talk on Wednesday, touching on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the overview of the talk made available to the media this evening, during the talk both leaders had voiced their concern over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Kishida said it is a clear violation of international law and an act that shakes the foundations of the international order including in Asia, with Japan opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

In response, Ismail Sabri stated that Malaysia is seriously concerned about the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and that all efforts must be accelerated for a peaceful settlement to prevent further deterioration

“Malaysia too opposes invasion of any country and voted in favor of the related UN General Assembly resolutions,” the Malaysian prime minister said.

Both leaders also touched on the Indo-Pacific, with Kishida saying he would like to strengthen cooperation to realise a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” and the “Asean Outlook for the Indo-Pacific”.

In response, his Malaysian counterpart expressed that he continues to value cooperation with Japan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues such as the East and South China Seas, North Korea and Myanmar and other global issues such as a “world without nuclear weapons,” and concurred on continuing to closely work together.

They also concurred that they would further strengthen the bilateral relations, taking opportunities of this year’s 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy. – Bernama