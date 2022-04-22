JKR to start work soon on roundabout-turned traffic light project

KUCHING (April 22): The long-awaited roundabout conversion into a traffic light intersection will finally resume after a rescue contractor has been selected by the Public Works Department (JKR).

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Datuk Peter Minos is pleased with this new development as the project involves five roundabouts in the jurisdiction of MPKS and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

“JKR briefed MPKS on the five projects on April 20, and also gave reasons for the delay. Work will resume by June or July, and the project will be completed in 15 months (by Oct 2023),” he said in a statement yesterday.

“MPKS can now inform the deeply concerned and anxious Samarahan residents as well as commuters who go through Kota Samarahan on the project’s latest development.”

He added that the project is vital to Samarahan as many big projects depend on it to a considerable extent, including the new hospital, the cancer centre, the infectious diseases research centre, private sector’s developments and more.

He hoped that Samarahan folk would be patient while the projects are being completed.