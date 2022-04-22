JPN to provide advisory service for complex cases, says D-G

JASIN (April 22): The National Registry Department (JPN) is ready to offer advisory services and assistance to any party facing problems regarding documentation issues relating to birth, death, nationality and registration for complicated cases.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said it included cases such as that of host and former radio presenter Halim Othman and his daughter.

“For such cases, they can come to the department’s headquarters and bring related documents for us to review and we will offer advice on how to resolve complex issues that they currently face.

“They can come to us regarding this issue and bring documents, for instance if the marriage certificate is registered in Thailand, then yes, we can confirm the document but without such documents, it is hard for us to help. But what’s important is the advice we give,” he told reporters after launching the Kongsi Rezeki Ramadan programme and distributing 900 packs of bubur lambuk in front of the Jasin department office together with state JPN director Norazle Sulaiman here tonight.

He also said the department has processed over 50,000 applications of the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme from 2018 till today involving the replacement of identification cards, birth certificaes and other documents.

“We intend to operate outside the office to help those who are unable to come, including those who are bedridden in hospital, people with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens or those without access to vehicles to manage their documents.

“In addition, we also collaborate with the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to create awareness among the community about the importance of having identification cards and birth certificates as Malaysian citizens,” Ruslin said.

The department, he said, will also conduct periodic visits to ensure they register the birth of their children within 60 days of the birth to ensure no citizen born in the country is left out from enjoying the benefits of being a Malaysian.

“We also have introduced the Mekar Bus initiative and prepared three buses, one each in Peninsular, Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak to ensure the programme can run smoothly and provide the best service to Malaysians,” he added. – Bernama