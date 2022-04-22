Kedah cops still on the hunt for 96 Rohingya escapees

ALOR SETAR (April 22): Police are continuing with operations to track down 96 of the Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot on Wednesday.

Kedah police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said as at 6am today, 76 men, nine women, seven girls, and four boys are still at large.

“So far 432 Rohingya escapees have been recaptured, comprising 218 men, 88 women, 65 boys and 61 girls,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Hassan urged anyone with information on the escapees to contact the nearest police station.

He said 23 people are still being held at the depot.

Early on Wednesday, 528 Rohingya detainees fled the depot but six of them died after they were knocked down by a car while crossing a nearby highway. — Bernama