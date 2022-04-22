King, Queen break fast, attend prayers at Masjid Jamek Sarawak

KUCHING (April 22): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended a breaking of fast meal and Maghrib prayers at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

They were welcomed upon arrival by the Head of State’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi as escorting minister.

Before the breaking of the fast, Their Majesties presented contributions from themselves and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak to 30 people in need.

Some 1,200 people joined the Maghrib prayers led by state chief imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Their Majesties arrived here yesterday for a two-day visit.