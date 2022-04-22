Mardi Sabah makes lemang with modern technology to meet high demand

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): Lemang is one of the synonymous traditional dishes served during the Aidilfitri celebration, and more delicious if eaten with meat or chicken rendang.

Normally, the lemang, if cooked the traditional way, will take four to seven hours to cook, and in addition to that, requires monitoring to ensure it is cooked properly.

However, with the development in technology and innovation, lemang can now be cooked in just an hour and a half to two hours using a special oven developed by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

In view of the effectiveness of the oven in overcoming the shortage of bamboo, which is required to make the lemang, as well as saves time, energy and cost, Mardi Sabah took the initiative to introduce frozen lemang to the public.

Sabah Mardi research officer Afni Ali said five of the special ovens were used to produce at least 55 sticks of lemang every day with the preparation work starting as early as 9am.

“One oven can fit 10 stainless steel rods, which are used as the lemang moulds. The lemang is cooked using a gas stove and the temperature is controlled to ensure it is cooked evenly,” she told Bernama.

Afni said the process of preparing lemang was still the same as the traditional method, including using ingredients such as glutinous rice, coconut milk, sugar, and salt.

Even the iron rod is lined with banana leaves to maintain the original taste and aroma, she added.

She said Mardi Sabah started producing the frozen lemang last year, and following the demand from customers, they continued the initiative for Ramadan and Syawal this year.

“This frozen lemang can be said to be the best -selling product and is in high demand during Ramadan. So far, the feedback received from customers has been very good.

“Some customers say that the frozen lemang has a better taste, it is creamy, soft, and is no different from lemang cooked in bamboo,” she said.

So far, Afni said, they had sold more than 500 packs of frozen lemang and were preparing to meet about 200 more orders, including from several government departments and hotels for the breaking of fast ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mardi Sabah director Helda Souki said they were targeting 1,400 packs of frozen lemang to be sold in Kota Kinabalu.

She said the frozen lemang product was being sold by Kota Kinabalu Mardi Fund at RM13 for a pack weighing 1kg, and the office also produced dodol which was sold at the same price.

Anyone keen to buy the frozen lemang and dodol can go to the Mardi Sabah office or call 088-490148, she said.

She also expressed the hope that the special oven developed by Mardi would attract the interest of local entrepreneurs, especially in Sabah. — Bernama