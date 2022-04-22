MBKS to ban plastic straws, polystyrene at markets, hawker centres by July

KUCHING (Apr 22): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will ban the use of plastic straws and polystyrene at markets and hawker centres under its jurisdiction by July.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said this was part of the council’s commitment to protecting the environment and working towards a sustainable future.

“For private coffee shops and restaurants in the city, we will engage properly with the respective associations to negotiate a cut-off date to discontinue the use of plastic straws that will be beneficial for all.

“If you look at the back of our (MBKS) permit or even the licence issued to all eateries and others, there is a condition and that is our policy to add the no straw condition,” Wee told reporters after the launching of ‘Earth Day: Invest in Our Future’ by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today.

“For those who do not comply with this condition, their permit/licence will be revoked. The council can revoke the licence under Section 145(6) (b) of the Local Authorities Ordinance, 1996 (Chapter 20) if there is a breach of the licence condition.”

Wee said no grace period would be given after the deadline as MBKS will hold awareness campaigns on the matter.

“I have been talking about it (no straw) for a few months and it is better that we set a cut-off date. This is for the good of all,” he said.

Wee said under Sarawak’s Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030, environmental sustainability has been outlined as one of seven strategic thrusts to accelerate economic growth.

“Sustainability has been a key ideal for Unesco and it is at the heart of its most important set of goals: the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“These 17 key initiatives were designed to unite the people of this planet towards a more abundant and prosperous future for all species. These goals are at the heart of its Creative Cities Network, of which Kuching has just become part, the first city in Malaysia to achieve this accolade, using the creative economy in gastronomy to work towards a more sustainable community for the city’s gastronomic providers and all those who enjoy eating their hard work,” he said.

Wee said MBKS has over the years always had its own Green Initiatives such as composting, rainwater harvesting, recycling electronic waste, and the buy back programme.

“Our buy back programme, which started in 2002, has been very popular and for the last five years, the council has recycled at least 500 tonnes of recyclable items.

“Our initiative in eradicating the use of plastic straws also falls under SDG 12 Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 14 Life Below Water, and SDG17 Partnership for the Goals under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he said.

Wee said he believes younger generations are more sustainably focused and more greatly concerned about global challenges.

He added MBKS will improve its buy back recycling programme by transitioning processes and integrating them into an existing app for convenience by this year.

“As for awareness campaigns, we will continue to have a diverse theme of environment-related poster competitions, embarking on the recycling of used PVC banners into tote bags for multipurpose usage.

“In addition, we will also be working together with the Ministry for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development to encourage single mothers in taking up the bag design and making,” he said.