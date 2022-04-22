Muslim converts in Sibu look forward to merrier Aidilfitri celebration

SIBU (April 22): Muslim converts here are looking forward to a merrier Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year.

Nasyitah Abdullah @ Ting Ngiik Kiew said she was relieved when the government eased Covid-19 restrictions.

“My hope for this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is that we can gather together and visit one another.

“To mingle with friends and family members. This will be the first time in two years, we can do some visiting,” she told reporters at Surau Darul Islam last night.

She was attending an event to hand over facemasks to representatives from SK Perbandaran No. 3, SK Abang Ali, SK Sungai Durin, Surau Darul Islam, Surau Darul Jannah, and Masjid Babusallam.

Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Sibu chairperson Salmah Umar presented the items to recipients as well as handed out 100 packs of bubur pedas.

Nasyitah, who represented Persatuan Kebajikan Tiong Hua Islam Sarawak Sibu branch, revealed that she embraced Islam in 1987.

“Next week, it will my 35th year being a Muslim,” said Nasyitah, who is Foochow.

She added the branch here has around 30 members and there are also branches in Kuching, Sarikei, and Bintulu.

She encouraged other Chinese Muslims to join the association.

Fellow convert Nurqashrina Abdullah @ Christina Dali also looked forward to this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The Iban Muslim, who works at Sibu Hospital, converted in 2000.

“Hopefully, it will be a merrier festive celebration this year just like before the Covid-19 pandemic, where we can get together with family members and friends,” she said.

Both Nurqashrina and Nasyitah stressed despite the easing of restrictions, everyone should continue adhering to standard operating procedures.