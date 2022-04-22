Nancy: Lower air fares can boost visitor numbers to Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (April 22): The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) is expecting more visitors to Sarawak and Sabah for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season this year following the drop in air fares to both states.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the reduction will also help efforts to achieve the target of 1.2 million tourists to Sarawak this year.

“Based on the trend, we see less people coming in during the Ramadan month, but towards the end of puasa because people want to celebrate, we see more (visitors to Sarawak and Sabah),” she said at a media conference after attending a get-together event with Sarawak Motac staff at the Malaysian Handicrafts Development Corporation here.

She also said that the drop in air fares would help placate Sarawakians and Sabahans who were dissatisfied about the issue.

“Our friends need to understand why Sabah and Sarawak were up in arms (about high prices). Sarawak and Sabah have no road connectivity with other states in the Peninsula and can only be linked by air,” she added. – Bernama