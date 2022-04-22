New Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah involving boarding school

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): A new cluster, dubbed Jalan Segama Lahad Datu Cluster, has been detected in Lahad Datu today, involving 39 students at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Lahad Datu.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the index case was a 16-year-old male student who stayed at the school’s hostel.

He said the Form 4 student started showing symptoms on April 18 and tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

He said close contact screenings on students staying at the hostel found another 38 positive cases, which brought the total number of infected students to 39.

“All the patients have been isolated and given treatment,” he said.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said new infections in the state have shot up to 149, which was an increase of 64 compared to the day before.

He said the sharp increase of daily cases to three figures was due to two factors, firstly, the educational institution cluster that involved 39 hostel students at SM Sains Lahad Datu.

Secondly, he said 17 districts showed an increase in new cases compared to only eight districts on Thursday.

“Only six districts recorded a lower figure than the day before.”

He said four districts reported double-digit infections, namely Lahad Datu 40 cases (+36), Sandakan 18 cases (+11), Kota Kinabalu 13 cases (-14) and Penampang 10 cases (+7).

Meanwhile, he said 19 districts registered single-digit cases, 14 of which had less than five cases.

Four districts, namely Kota Marudu, Kunak, Nabawan and Tongod, recorded zero new case.

He added that 141 out of the 149 new patients were in Category 1 and 2, four in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.