PAS president Abdul Hadi rules out working with Pakatan again for GE15

MARANG (April 22): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has ruled out any political cooperation between his party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said such cooperation through the “Big Tent” strategy mooted by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu would not happen and in fact, PAS would continue working together with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Umno.

“We had already cooperated (with opposition) for more than 20 years. That’s enough. We will work on maintaining the existing (cooperation with PN). There will be no repeat with PH,” he told reporters at Masjid Rusila here today.

According to the Marang Member of Parliament, any political cooperation which had ended was unlikely to be revived.

Asked on the so-called PASLeak document, Abdul Hadi described it as a poison-pen letter aimed at slandering PAS.

“We don’t even know who is behind the letter. There is no need to comment on it. Otherwise, we will be taken for a ride,” he said.

On Wednesday, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar rubbished the PASLeak document, saying it was meant to slander PAS and PN.

The PASLeak document, which contains allegations of moves by PAS to oust Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), has gone viral on social media.

Asked on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plan to lodge a police report on the matter, Abdul Hadi said it was Ahmad Zahid’s right to do so. – Bernama