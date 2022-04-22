PBDSB extends membership invitation to Bersatu’s Willie Mongin

MIRI (April 22): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has opened its doors to Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), should he be side-lined during the next parliamentary election.

Newly-elected deputy president (youth and political strategy) Julius Enchana claimed PBDSB is the right choice for Willie.

“As the current incumbent of Puncak Borneo, Willie has strong support from the grassroots and I personally think he will be nominated as a candidate if he registers himself as a member of PBDSB,” Julius said in a statement.

According to him, looking at the uncertainty of national politics, locally-based parties, particularly Dayak-based ones, would be the most “secure” for Willie.

“Willie has charisma as a leader and currently about 30 per cent (PBDSB) party members are from the Bidayuh community, notably (vice -president) Dr Bego Sepop and (treasurer general) Saini Kakong. Other than that, the former leader Patrick Anek Uren – the then deputy president – and Anthony Nais – the then secretary-general.

“However, Willie knows the best decision to be made for himself and Puncak Borneo,” he said.

Julius also called on the Bidayuh community to support PBDSB.

“We hope to see by the year’s end the number of Bidayuhs in PBDSB increases to 40 per cent.

“In the 80s and 90s, PBDSB had strong support from the Bidayuh community and we hope the Dayakism spirit will remain the same in 2022,” he said.

Julius added PBDSB has very few Orang Ulu members.

“I have gone through the party membership presented by the secretary- general and there are about 5 per cent of Orang Ulu in PBDSB.

“Therefore, I hope Orang Ulu leaders like Baru Bian, Stanley Ajang Batok, and the rest will make a political comeback with PBDSB.

“My message is loud and clear, what you fought for before is what we fight for now. You and I are Dayak; we do have the same dilemma, agendas, and struggle,” added Julius.

On April 16, Willie had said he is ready to collaborate with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to defend his seat and hoped the coalition would give way to him to do so.