Police probe viral video of alleged student bullying in Sibu

SIBU (April 22): The police have conducted an investigation into a viral video allegedly showing several male students bullying another male student at a boarding school here on Wednesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 0.32 second video was uploaded on Facebook by the owner called ‘Boss Jeff’.

“We have received a police report on the incident and an investigation has been conducted in accordance with provisions under Sections 506 and 509 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkipli said the police had already identified the victim in the incident, who is also a student from the school, adding that all the suspects had been identified.

He said the police viewed the case seriously and reminded members of the public not to speculate on the video recording that had been circulated.