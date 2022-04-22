Premier to officiate PRS TDC on Sunday

SIBU (April 22): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate at Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) here this Sunday.

A notice from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) to the press here yesterday informed that Abang Johari is expected to arrive at the TDC at 10am where he will then deliver his address.

PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang will deliver the welcoming speech.

Some 350 delegates from PRS branches statewide are expected to convene at Kingwood Hotel here this weekend for the TDC.

Registration for exco members, working committee, and Women and Youth section delegates starts today at 3pm, while the registration for supreme council members and delegates is tomorrow (April 23) from 8am till 5pm.