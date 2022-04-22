Regatta Lepa to be showcased in KL

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): The annual Regatta Lepa will differ slightly this year as it will be held in May, instead of during April.

The colourful event that pays homage to the lepa, a traditional single-masted sailing boat of the Bajau Semporna (sea gypsies), will also be showcased for three days in Kuala Lumpur this year.

According to Pertubuhan Kebudayaan Kesenian Bajau Semporna (PEKAS) secretary general Mohd Sham Mohd Muksan, the Regatta Lepa will be held in May as April is the month of Ramadan.

“In respect of the holy month, we decide to postpone the dates of the event to May and as PEKAS wants to turn Regatta Lepa into an international level event, we also decided to hold a three-day event at PWTC to showcase the culture of the Bajau Semporna there,” he said.

Mohd Sham said that the three-day ‘Pesta Regatta Lepa 2022’ will be held in PWTC from May 19 to 21 with the celebration in Semporna being held from May 23 to 28.

“We decided to hold the festival in PWTC as we want to give arts lovers in Peninsular Malaysia the opportunity to learn more about the Bajau Semporna’s culture and enjoy the programs we have lined up for the three-day event,” he said.

Mohd Sham added that with the festival being held in PWTC, it also helps to promote Semporna and its attractions to tourists who may decide to visit the district and Sabah in the future.

“PEKAS aims to make Regatta Lepa an international event and we have plans to organise a launching of the event at a destination outside Malaysia in 2023. As for the preparations this year, we have initiated a host of activities together with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

“The early preparations is to ensure the smooth launching of Regatta Lepa 2022 and also to drum up the excitement for the event which was not held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stressed.

Mohd Sham disclosed that among the events lined up are a singing competition, the ‘Majlis Sangom Pengentoman’, ‘Pertandingan Igal Antarabangsa’ and the highlight of the festivities will be the an Evening with the ‘Sangom Mag Lami-Lami’.

ASTIF UMS will also organise an international Bajau seminar which is in recognition of practitioners of the Bajau culture to be documented for future reference.

“Previously it was used as undocumented material. It is hoped that this seminar can bring together activists and cultural experts to produce quality materials for the future,” said Mohd Sham.

The Regatta Lepa, he disclosed, has also been approved by the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation and patented as a stakeholder by PEKAS to guarantee and preserve the Bajau ethnic arts and culture.

The annual Regatta Lepa showcases a flotilla of colourful traditional single-masted sailing boats and is held in Semporna every year. Usually held for a week, the festival is filled with cultural programs, traditional sports and games and a beauty pageant.