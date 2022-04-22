Saifuddin: PH ready for GE15 cooperation discussion with all parties

JOHOR BAHRU (April 22): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is ready to negotiate and discuss with any political party to work together in facing the 15th general election (GE), said PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, said this was PH’s stand as decided by its leadership at a retreat in Port Dickson last year.

“PH is ready to adopt the negotiation approach with all parties if PH’s strength is no longer possible to defeat the ruling party.

“So PH’s approach is to negotiate and discuss .. as with whom it is open-ended.. that was in the PH resolution,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who urged the PH leadership not to completely shut all avenues with opposition parties ahead of GE15.

Salahuddin said these include discussions with Bersatu and PAS. – Bernama