Sarawak CP: ‘Ops Tapis’ nets 341 individuals for drug-related activities

KUCHING (April 22): The Sarawak police contingent has arrested 341 individuals aged between 16 and 67 years-old for alleged involvement in drug-related activities during the nationwide ‘Ops Tapis’ held from April 18 to 20.

Sarawak Police Commissioner (CP) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the operation was mainly carried out at fishing jetties, illegal jetties and drug dens in the state.

“This operation was also held to eradicate drug syndicates and addicts who are a nuisance to the community,” Azman told a press conference at the contingent’s headquarters today.

He said the most arrests were made in Kuching with 85 individuals, followed by Sibu (48) and Miri (39) while other districts recorded between one and 27 individuals.

The police also seized drugs worth RM124,318 which was able to cater to about 2,080 drug users in the state, during the 3-day operation.

Among the drugs seized were syabu weighing at 265.43g worth RM26,543; ecstacy powder (5.45g/RM90,833), ganja (117g/RM5,850); and Erimin 5 pills (69 capsules/RM1,035).

Also seized were various properties worth RM61,611 made up of a compact car worth RM34,000 in Miri and RM27,611 in a savings account in Sibu.

The properties were seized under Section 25 of the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

“A total of 297 investigation papers have been opened under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poison Act 1952,” said Azman.

For drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, police have established two cases while 231 cases were recorded under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for drug abuse.

“A total of 168 cases have been charged in court while the remaining 129 cases are still under investigation,” he added.

The police, he added, would continue to carry out similar operations to completely tackle the drug menace in the state as well as to disrupt the financial flow of drug syndicates.

Those with any information are urged to call the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department’s (NCID) hotline at 012-2087222 or the nearest police station.

NCID Sarawak head ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah was also present at the press conference.