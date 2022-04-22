School bus driver pleads guilty to groping chest of minor girl

KUCHING (April 22): A 47-year-old school bus driver pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, however, set May 12 for remention of the case in compliance to the procedures for criminal cases involving civil servants where the accused had told the court that he was a civil servant working as a bus driver for a secondary school here.

For criminal cases involving civil servants, the court has to inform the head of departments or authorities concerned while the accused is remanded in custody pending trial.

The accused was charged under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and also whipping, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly committed the act against the victim in front of a house in Jalan Matang, Depo Link here around 1.18pm, April 14 this year.

In an earlier police report, the incident occurred when the victim was walking home from school when the accused suddenly approached her on a motorcycle, pretended to ask her something and allegedly touched the victim’s chest before fleeing off the scene.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff handled the prosecution while the accused was not represented.