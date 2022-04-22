SFC raids 4 handicraft premises, bear and eagle claws among wildlife parts seized

MIRI (April 22): Wildlife parts including those from protected species were confiscated by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) personnel during raids carried out at four handicraft premises here on Wednesday.

SFC in a statement posted on its Facebook page said the Op Patuh raids were in collaboration with the Marine Police.

“Among the confiscated items were over 511 peacock parts, 148 bear claws, 17 deer antlers, 14 eagle claws, and one handbag made of deer skin,” said SFC in the statement.

It stressed that selling and owning wildlife products is a violation of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Anyone with information on suspicious activities from parties that capture, hunt, trade as well as owning protected or fully protected animals, can contact SFC’s hotline on 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) or 019-8290994 (Miri).