Sighting of Syawal new moon on May 1

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): The date for the sighting of the new moon of Syawal is set on Sunday, May 1 or 29th of Ramadan 1443 Hijrah.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement today said that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date of Aidilfitri would be decided based on Rukyah (sighting of the new moon) and Hisab (astronomical calculations).

“The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will declare the date for Aidilfitri the same night through radio and television broadcasts,” said the statement.

A total 29 locations were identified to sight the Syawal new moon, namely in Pontian Kecil, Johor; Al Khawarizmi Astronomy Complex Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Complex (Telok Kemang Observatory), Telok Kemang, Negeri Sembilan;

Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Selangor; Sabak Bernam observatory, Selangor; Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong in Perak; and the Sheikh Tahir Falak Centre, Pantai Aceh, Penang.

Other locations are in Kampung Pulau Sayak Kuala Muda, Pulau Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah; Bukit Besar Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga, Kemaman, Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA Observatory in Terengganu.

In Kelantan, the locations for sighting the new moon are in Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu; while in Sarawak, Falak Centre, Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu.

The sighting locations in Sabah are at the Al-Biruni Observatory, Putatan and Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; while in Pahang, Bukit Tanjong Batu Nenasi, Gunung Berincang and Bukit Pelindong.

Three other locations are at the Kuala Lumpur Tower, Putrajaya International Convention Centre and the Al-Hussain Mosque Observation Tower in Kuala Perlis. – Bernama