Three-year-old girl dies of suspected abuse in Kedah

BANDAR BAHARU (April 22): A three-year-old girl died from injuries after she was believed to have suffered abuse at a house in Jitra, Kedah.

Kedah police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said family members brought the child to Jitra Hospital at about 7.30pm yesterday after she lost consciousness.

An autopsy on the body found bruises and the child, the youngest of three siblings was believed to have been trampled on the abdomen.

“A newly-married couple aged 22 and 26, have been detained to assist in the investigation.

“Both suspects have admitted hitting the victim but investigations are underway to determine the cause of death,” he told a press conference after monitoring the situation at Bukit Thorn here, which is a search location following the escape of Rohingya detainees from Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot last Wednesday.

Wan Hassan said a check found that the female suspect has a criminal record involving theft while the man has no previous conviction.

The couple has been remanded for seven days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. – Bernama