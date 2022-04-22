Tiang: Homeless people at TTG can apply for rental aid

SIBU (April 22): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang hopes that Temporary Transit Centre for the Homeless (TTG) Sibu will help the homeless to apply for Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS) once they are ready to move out and make a living for themselves.

Speaking at the breaking-of-fast at the TTG on Wednesday, he said under the SRAS, his ministry was offering rental assistance of RM200 per month for 36 months to tenants working in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“I understand that TTG is just a transit point for the homeless because they are not going to stay there permanently and TTG will help them to find jobs and a place to stay. Once they are ready, they can move out and make a living for themselves.

“When they have found jobs, I hope that TTG will help them to apply for the SRAS online so that they can get assistance from the Sarawak government. Our ministry and TTG can work together.

“With SRAS, they do not have to worry about rental,” he said.

He also hoped that other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) could work together with TTG to design a programme to ensure that the distribution of food to the homeless here is fair.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, gave a RM10,000 grant for TTG operation.

Meanwhile, Petronas which jointly organised the breaking-of-fast with the Resident’s Office also contributed RM3,000 while Kapitan Connie Loh contributed RM2,000 to TTG.

Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, Petronas Sarawak manager Abby Sukardy Mohamad, representative from Sibu Resident’s Office Awang Mohamed Nizam, chairman of TTG Sibu Kapitan Tieng Mee Ang and treasurer Rt Rev Bishop Joseph Hii were among those present at the event.