65 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 23): Sabah recorded 65 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with most patients in Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a total of 60 out of 65 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, one in Category 4 and two in Category 5.

“After being shocked by the announcement of a new school cluster in Lahad Datu on Friday, the situation in all districts in Sabah seems stable and under control.

“Only one district recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 20 cases.

“Districts around Kota Kinabalu such as Tuaran (2), Penampang (6) and Papar (9) also recorded a low number of new cases, in fact no new cases were recorded in Putatan,” he said.

Masidi added that there has been no increase in the number of positive cases among students at the Kluster SM Sains Lahad Datu so far, and the district has not recorded any new cases in the past 24 hours

A total of 16 districts recorded single-digit daily cases with seven of them each recorded only one new case.

No new infections were recorded in Beluran, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Putatan, Ranau, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod districts.