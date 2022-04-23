Abattoir at Krokop to resume operation Apr 25

MIRI (April 23): The slaughter house at Krokop 2 here will resume operation on April 25 and fresh pork will be available from the next day.

An officer of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) here, Dr Sylmie Ah-Haril, told a press conference today, that the abattoir would strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Code of Veterinary Practices Malaysia for Pig Abattoir that came into effect on April 1, 2022, to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

She said that 904 animals from five licensed pig farms in the division were culled between March 9 and April 21 on the order of the department.

“There are 11 commercial licensed pig farms supplying pork in Miri Division. Six are still open to supply pork to the markets, albeit, under strict monitoring by the DVS.

“Two unlicensed commercial pig farms have also been closed after ASF was detected at the farms.

“Licensed farms that received the closure notice have been ordered to remain closed for 60 days (for sanitation and cleaning work). After the duration, if they wish to resume operation, the farm owners are required to write in to DVS, which will consider several points before approval is given, failing which they will have to remain closed,” said Dr Sylmie.

There are also small-scale unlicensed pig farms in the division that are also being monitored by the DVS. Blood samples of the pigs are taken every month.

Minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who also present at the press conference, thanked DVS, Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Miri Resident Office and Miri City Council (MCC) for closely working together to prevent the occurrence of ASF here.

Lee also witnessed the symbolic handing-over of a letter of reopening of the abattoir by Dr Sylmie to acting MCC secretary Abdul Rahman Taufik.

The abattoir here was issued a closure order by DVSS on April 6 after the detection of ASF.

Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf who is also the chairman of MDDMC, SAO Melissa Labut, MCC Public Health and Licensing standing-committee chairman Councillor Kueh Chie Tong and Krokop Slaughterhouse Nexlot Sdn Bhd contractor Chin Thien Teck were also present at the press conference.