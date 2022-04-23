Association raises various issues affecting Chung Hua schools in meeting with Edu Dept

KUCHING (April 23): Various issues affecting Chung Hua schools were raised during yesterday’s meeting between the Association of the Boards of Management of the Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division with the Sarawak Department of Education.

The meeting took place during a courtesy call by the association, led by its president Dato Jonathan Chai, with Sarawak Education Director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad at the latter’s office.

During the meeting, Chai raised the problems encountered in the applications of the maintenance grant.

He also raised the outstanding supply of activity books and workbooks for Mandarin, Mathematics and Science for the lower primary classes and Bahasa Malaysia textbooks for Primary 6 students in SJK Chung Hua in Sarawak.

He also reported on the progress of SJK Chung Hua Kai Nang which was relocated from Sibu to Samarahan; the building and relocation application for the preschool classes of SJK Chung Hua Simunjan and SJKC Kiew Nang in Sibu; and the relocation of SJK Bio Ing from Sibu to Lubok Antu.

Other issues raised included the application for additional classes for special education at SJK Chung Hua No 1 Kuching, vacancies of headmasters and shortage of teachers in the member schools.

The association’s deputy president Rodger Chan Siong Boh also reported on matters related to Smart Classroom implementation in schools.

He raised the technical problems related to internet connectivity and bandwidth, including intranet issues as well as relief teachers matters arising from special circumstances.

Also present in the association’s delegation for the meeting were vice president Pemanca Chai Khiun Kian, secretary-general Pui Wen Mei and treasurer Lim Ah Ted.

Chai also expressed the delegation’s gratitude to Azhar and the senior officers of the state Education Department for the amicable dialogue and fruitful meeting.