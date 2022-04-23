Couple held over fraudulent sale of felines on social media

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have uncovered a scam syndicate following the arrest of a couple in connection with the fraudulent sale and purchase of felines through social media involving losses totalling RM11,000.

Sabah Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) in a statement on Saturday said the local woman who was arrested last Monday (April 18) admitted she was the owner of the Facebook account involved in the case and had given her automated teller machine (ATM) card to a man who is also her fiance.

“Following that, the man was arrested and through police intelligence it was found that he had been acting as the middleman of a fraud syndicate and was using the woman’s bank account to receive money from fraudulent activities before the proceeds were transferred to several foreign accounts,” read the statement.

The male suspect also admitted that he was working with a foreign syndicate in carrying out criminal activities, it added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to be wary and refrain from sharing their ATM cards, banking information and other personal information which could allow fraudsters to steal their identity to commit crimes.-Bernama