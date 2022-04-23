Covid-19: Over 16 million adults in Malaysia administered Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): A total of 16,003,461 individuals or 68 per cent of the adult population have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday (April 22).

According to the CovidNow website, 22,963,644 people or 97.6 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated and 23,240,584 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 to 17, a total of 2,883,331 individuals or 92.7 per cent have completed the inoculation, while 2,983,700 or 95.9 per cent have received the first jab.

A total of 614,507 children aged from five to 11 years or 17.3 per cent have completed their Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) while 1,462,095 children in the same group or 41.2 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

A total of 63,169 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, which comprised 42,039 as second doses, 4,778 as booster dose and 16,352 as first dose, bringing the number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,938,295.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 12 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Malaysia yesterday, with Johor and Melaka recording the highest, at three cases each.

Penang and Selangor recorded two cases each while Sabah and Sarawak one each. ― Bernama