Deputy Premier urges construction companies in S’wak to train local workers’ skills

KUCHING (April 23): Construction companies in Sarawak have been told to get more local workers and train them in the latest specialised skills needed in the field.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this could solve the problem of the shortage of such workers, which could affect the completion schedule of local projects.

According to him, the option would also allow Sarawak to build up its pool of specialist workers.

“Then, we will not have to depend so much on foreigners,” he said after attending a briefing on the construction progress of the RM467 million Bintulu-Jepak Bridge, which crosses the Kuala Kemena, at the contractor’s office here in Bintulu today.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Port and Infrastructure Development, also called on the relevant authorities to speed up the visa approval for foreign specialist workers.

He said these specialist workers are needed for the successful completion of some major infrastructure projects in Sarawak.

As for the Bintulu-Jepak Bridge, it is a joint venture between PPES Works (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and a Chinese company, the China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd.

It is expected to be completed on Sept 28, 2023.

Also present was Port and Infrastructure Development Ministry permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainuddin.