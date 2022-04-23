Dr Sim: S’wak to follow new policies for caregivers at hospitals

KUCHING (April 23): Sarawak will be following the new federal policies allowing children with Covid-19 as well as Covid-19 patients requiring special care to be accompanied by caregivers, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said he had discussed the matter with the Sarawak Health Department and an agreement was reached to follow the guidelines.

“If parents don’t accompany their Covid-19 (positive) child when receiving treatment at (the) hospital, the child might become agitated because the environment is very new to him or her,” he said after launching a refurbished art gallery at the Kuching Autistic Association centre at Taman Desa Wira today.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a massive disruption to everyone’s life and the state health department is always seeking an accommodating approach when dealing with Covid-19 patients.

“You know, it has always been our culture to care for our family members whenever they are sick — thus, as long as the caregiver is properly safeguarded against Covid-19, we will allow them to be around to care for their family,” he said.

Dr Sim added a patient’s treatment usually involves two components — the medical and psychological aspects — which play an indisputable role for a patient’s speedy recovery from an illness.

In a statement recently, Malaysia’s Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said caregivers were now allowed to accompany children with Covid-19 and Covid-19 patients who require special care in hospital wards.

Dr Noor Hisham said visitors are not allowed for Covid-19 patients unless they are already at the end-of-life stage while receiving treatment at the ward or intensive care unit and only two visitors are allowed at any point of time and both are encouraged to test for Covid-19 via self-test kits before visiting.

These are among the updated guidelines for caregivers and visitors at public hospitals as announced by Dr Noor Hisham recently.