Entanggor folk agree to perimeter survey of their NCR land

SEBUYAU (April 23): Residents of Kpg Entanggor in Sebuyau agree with the state government that their native customary rights (NCR) is subject to perimeter survey pursuant to getting it gazetted under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code (SLC).

The permission to survey the land was obtained by the Land and Survey Department through a show of hands of almost 200 villagers present at a meeting held at the village community hall Thursday afternoon.

According to the department’s senior officer Rusdan Abas during the dialogue session, surveying Entanggor NCR land would be most challenging ‘as it is the largest in terms of size in Sarawak’.

“The land is about 892 hectares (2,203 acres). Our first team may be coming over earliest after Hari Raya Puasa. It may take four months to survey the whole 2,203 acres,” said Rusdan.

He also said the Entangor NCR land was strategically located, being the first lot to the under-construction second trunk road.

Rusdan said if the villagers had lots within the proposed Section 6 area they could apply for individual land titles under Section 18 of the SLC, ‘provided that each lot is one acre or more in size’.

Several land owners, however, could combine their lots to make it more than one acre (for multiple ownership) to be surveyed under Section 18 of the SLC.

Rusdan said it was not advisable to make a Section 18 application when the Section 6 perimeter survey is on-going.

When met later, the chairman of Entanggor land development committee Benny Inggit, said the localities to be perimeter surveyed included Seriak, Tapang, Bukit Sebetong, Batu Kajang, Sungai Tekalong, Tapang Pandong, Paya Umai, Tapang Lensat and Tapang Pandong.

He also said that the villagers were claiming Bukit Tunggal nearby, though outside the perimeter survey area, the mountain falls within their Temuda (occupied land). They are contemplating seeking a government declaration that the mountain sits on their NCR land.

“A certain company, with whom we have signed a rental agreement with, will be guiding us to apply for native territorial domain (NTD) on top of an application for traditional village registration for Kpg Entanggor,” he said.

The village chief Mominn Jenta Gem was also present at the meeting.